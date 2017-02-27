Join us for the 17th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival on the gorgeous island of Aruba, Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-29, 2017.

Ride the waves of the Soul Beach Music Festival, which was voted one of the “Top Five Caribbean Celebrations by USA TODAY”, as well as #1 “Caribbean Summer Festival” by Jetsetter Magazine.

Your prize package will consit of roundtrip air travel to Aruba from Los Angeles, hotel accommodations and passes to all the exciting concerts and parties. The Soul Beach Music Festival features live performances and appearances from Usher, Mary J. Blige and the Roots!

Set your Memorial Day Weekend off the right way! Enter here for a chance to win!

www.soulbeach.net