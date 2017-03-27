Steve Harvey sends young man to college || STEVE HARVEY

A little background on the story:

At this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy, one Dreamer in particular, made a very lasting impression with Steve Harvey and everyone else at the academy. 16-year-old WILLIAM WILLIAMS from NORFOLK, VA was born with albinism, which also left him legally blind. Because of his fair complexion, William was starting to get bullied at school by the age of five.

William and his mother travelled to Chicago to tape the show last week (March 23). Little did they know, that Steve Harvey had the surprise of a lifetime waiting for them. The original plan was to surprise William with $10,000 to be used towards his college education. Upon hearing that William and his family recently lost their home, Steve spontaneously decided to give that $10,000 to William’s mom so they can get into a stable housing situation, and told William that he would pay for his college education through the STEVE AND MARJORIE HARVEY FOUNDATION. William’s episode of “Steve Harvey” will air during the week of April 24, 2017.