‘The Hamilton Mixtape’: EW Review

Judging by Donald Trump’s tweets­—and the #BoycottHamilton hashtag they helped inspire—you might think Hamilton is dividing the nation. But Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash is still able to bring the people together. The ­latest ­evidence? The Hamilton Mixtape, a genre-defying collection of covers and ­reinterpretations of the original musical numbers performed by a jaw-dropping ­roster of 36 unlikely musical bedfellows. Nowhere else will you hear Common ­teaming up with folk-pop star Ingrid Michaelson—or Sia duetting with R&B crooner Miguel, only to be interrupted by a rare and impressive guest verse from Queen Latifah. Click read more

Story by Entertainment Weekly