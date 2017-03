Think you can go toe to toe with Don Amiche? Want to guest star for Tammi Mac when she goes on tour?

If so, all you have to do is Download the KJLH app, You will have 20 seconds to audition on the open mic – give us your best host impression – and you might be co-host with Don Amiche when Tammi is out – On the number 1 station in LA. Radiofree KJLH!