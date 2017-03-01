TLC’s Final Album Will Be Released In June

In 2015, the surviving members of the iconic girl group TLC announced plans to release their fifth and final album, and on Monday, (Feb. 27) the group’s manager said the project would tentatively be released in June. Bill Diggins revealed in a post on the group’s Kickstarter page that T-Boz and Chili were putting the finishing touches on their last LP together.

The fan-funded project came about after Chilli–who celebrated her 46th birthday on Monday as well–and T-Boz announced their plans to get back in the studio one more time. However, they didn’t want to take the traditional label route. The group wanted to create their album their way and asked fans to help fund the project via Kickstarter. Within one week, they received $150,000 and Katy Perry even pitched in donating $5,000. One month later they amassed $430,255 from nearly 4000 pledges.

Yet, the delay to actually produce the album, or even release a single caused many online to believe the group scammed its fans, prompting the hashtag #TLCIsGoingToJailParty in November 2015. Diggins explained the reasoning for the delay in his post and assured everyone TLC wasn’t squandering the money donated for the album.

“Let me explain why this album has taken longer than expected. When we decided to do the album it was based on a number of emotional decisions and one of the biggest was how you inspired T-Boz and Chilli by your emails and texts asking them to do another album. At the time we had no music, no producers, no writers, and a few ideas. We also were in the middle of rehearsal’s for TLC’s first arena tour since The FanMail tour and therefore on the road for most of the year. It was very important to establish TLC’s touring credibility and as most of you saw TLC live I am sure you agreed that we accomplished that goal.”

The forthcoming album, will be the first since founding member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes was killed in a car crash in 2002.

Story by Shenequa Golding @GoldingGirl617 – Vibe