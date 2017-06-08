Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, ending Flynn probe, source says

President Donald Trump disputes that he ever asked for James Comey‘s loyalty or requested that the ex-FBI director drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the president’s thinking told ABC News.

In written testimony released Wednesday, Comey documented several alleged encounters with Trump following his inauguration in January, including the president’s alleged appeal for loyalty and his alleged call to end the inquiry into Flynn’s actions.

“I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,” said Trump, according to Comey, who later added that on Flynn the president said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

Trump will watch Comey’s highly anticipated hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday from the White House with his legal team.

The president will be joined by attorney Marc Kasowitz, who was retained by the president in May to represent him on matters related to the Russia investigation, as well as other senior advisers. They will watch the testimony from the president’s personal dining room near the Oval Office.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer previously suggested that Trump would be too busy to watch the hearing.

