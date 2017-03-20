TUPAC ‘DEAR MAMA’ LYRICS UP FOR SALE

Tupac used 3 sheets of notebook paper to write out the lyrics of “Dear Mama” … that’s $25k per sheet for whoever wants to be the proud new owner.

The handwritten lyrics of the 1995 hit song are up for sale at MomentsInTime.com for $75,000. We’re told the sheets came from the studio where Tupac recorded the track — the site acquired them from a private collector in Poland.

The lyrics are what you’d expect if you know the song, except for a couple notes ‘Pac jotted down on the side — the names of rappers he may have been thinking about featuring … and a much more graphic note on the last page.