Veterans Day Freebies

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and many national chains are saying “thank you” to veterans and active military members by offering freebies and deals on food and drinks. Check out this list, courtesy of USA TODAY, of companies that are giving free meals, haircuts and more!

If you’re a veteran or an active member of the military, you might eat for free all day on Friday! Just remember, many of the offers require proof of I.D. or a uniform.

Here’s a list of national chains and restaurants offering freebies and deals:

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu available all day. Military ID required.

IHOP: Free red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu and get a $5 coupon that can be redeemed Nov. 12-27.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert with a valid military ID on November 10th and 11th.

LongHorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert, and veterans and their guests will receive 10% off their meal.

On the Border: Veterans and active service members get a free create your own combo with a choose two or choose three selection. Good for dine-in only and must have a vlid military ID or proof of military service.

Fazoli’s: Veterans will receive a free “Build Your Own Pasta Bowl” on Nov. 11.

Chicken Salad Chick: Veterans get a free Original Chick meal, which includes a chicken salad scoop or sandwich, side, pickle and cookie, with a drink. No purchase necessary. Find locations here.

Baskin-Robbins: For every ice cream scoop sold in the U.S., the company will donate 11 cents to United Service Organizations.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage. Outback also is offering active and former service members 15% off their meals and their families’ Nov. 12 through Dec. 31.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews: All veterans and active duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries at participating restaurants nationwide. Red Robin is also donating $10,000 to United Service Organizations.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer up to $10.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries.

Chipotle: From 3 p.m. to close, all U.S. military, military spouses and veterans get a buy one get one free burrito, bowl, salad or tacos.

Chili’s: Free meal from a special menu.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active duty service members get a free entree.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Denny’s: From 5 a.m. to noon, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam.

UFC GYM: Active duty and veteran military and their families will receive VIP status at more than 130 locations across the United States from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13. VIP members receive total gym access.

Shoney’s: Free all-American burger for veterans and active duty military service members at participating locations across the country. There is a limit of one per day per service member and is only available dine-in.

Tractor Supply Co.: Provide proof of service or military ID and get 15% off entire purchase at Tractor Supply.

Great Clips: Veterans who go to Great Clips for a haircut on Nov. 11 will receive a coupon for a free hair cut valid through Dec. 31.

Golden Corral: Veterans get a free beverage and buffet meal from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 14.

American Family Care: American Family Care urgent care facilities will offer military veterans free flu shots on Veterans Day.

World of Beer: Free beer for all veterans and current service members with military I.D., VA card or proof of service, on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Guests in Ill., Mass., Md., Ohio, Ga., S.C., Ala., Texas, N.C., Va., and N.Y. will receive $5 off any food item due to state laws, World of Beer said in a statement.

Free movie tickets at iPic Theaters : On Nov. 11, all veterans and active duty military can get a free movie ticket by showing proof of service with U.S. uniform services I.D. or in uniform. Here’s a list of locations here.

Free entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio: Free admission with proof of I.D. to the Pro Football Hall of Fame courtesy of Goodyear. Active military, veterans and up to one guest will receive free admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Veterans Day and through the month of November.

World of Coca-Cola: World of Coca-Cola offers free admission to military members (active duty, reserves and retirees) year-round, but Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13, members of the Armed Forces can purchase up to four half-price general admission tickets. Must have valid ID.