Viola Davis, James Corden And Emma Stone Make Time’s 100 Most Influential People List

Every kid grows up dreaming of being on Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list, going to the annual gala and having Amy Schumer purposefully fall right in front of you on the red carpet, right?

The magazine’s list of pioneers, artists, leaders, titans, icons (and Donald Trump) was announced on Thursday, pulling people from all spheres of influence, including some Hollywood types that made an impact this year.

Honorees in the entertainment industry range from everybody to Riz Ahmed and Sarah Paulson, to Ed Sheeran and James Corden, to Viola Davis and Emma Stone.

Providing a unique insight into their genius are writers like Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brie Larson and Taylor Swift, who are each paired with an honoree to sing their praises.

Check out highlights from the list below, as well as the covers featuring this year’s entertainers.

Story by Cole Delbyck – Huffington Post