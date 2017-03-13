Watch Beyoncé surprise very grateful dancers backstage

What would you do if Beyoncé happened to walk into your place of employment? Would you scream? Would you take pics? Would you simply drop to your knees? Over the weekend, the very lucky Alvin Ailey Dancers got to find out how they would react in such a situation.

The pregnant superstar made an appearance in the audience and backstage at the dance company’s show on Saturday, showing support for her mother Tina Lawson’s mentorship program, Tina’s Angels. Lawson took her group of young mentees to the show, with Bey along for the ride. They all made a trip backstage, although a certain member of the group made more of an impression than the rest.

Enjoy the reaction of the dancers when Beyoncé graces them with her presence, which Lawson posted on her Instagram.

When Beyoncé surprises you back stage!!!The Alvin Ailey Dancers are the most beautiful and Talented and gracious Human Beings. I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls!!! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:44am PST

Shout out to the dancer who simply falls to his knees when she walks in. He is all of us.

Story by Kelly Lawler , USA TODAY