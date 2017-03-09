Women’s March Organizers Arrested During ‘A Day Without A Woman’ Rally

The Day Without A Woman gathering began on the southeast corner of Central Park at noon. Around 1 p.m., according to Patch, a few hundred protestors marched across town to the Trump International Hotel, intending to attempt to form a human chain around the property. According to Isaac Saul, a reporter at A Plus who was there, NYPD arrived shortly after protesters did, and gave warnings to all to keep off the street.

Saul told HuffPost that the NYPD told everyone at the rally that “anyone who did not keep off the street would be arrested for disorderly conduct.”

“Organizers urged participants who were not willfully participating in civil disobedience to leave,” Saul told us.

Saul said that half of the crowd did leave at that point, but Linda Sarsour did not. Sarsour is a prominent Muslim American activist and co-chair of the Women’s March on Washington.

She, along with 12 others, including fellow Women’s March co-chairs Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez and Bob Bland were arrested.