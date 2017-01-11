“Yes We Can”: President Obama’s Farewell Speech

After eight history making years, President Barack Obama took the stage in his hometown of Chicago for one last address to the nation.

Speaking to a crowd of approximately 18,000, according to the White House, President Obama highlighted some of his accomplishments, encouraged unity and thanked those who have stood by his side through his presidency.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve you,” said Mr. Obama, “I won’t stop; in fact, I will be right there with you, as a citizen, for all my remaining days.”

The Obamas’ younger daughter, Sasha, was noticeable absent. The White House stated she has an exam in school on Wednesday morning so she stayed in Washington.

If you missed his farewell speech, press play on the video below:

Source: The New York Times, ABC