1 dead, 5 suspects in custody in shooting at Mall of Louisiana: Police

(BATON ROUGE, La.) — Five suspects are in custody in a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge that killed one person and injured multiple others, police said.

The shots were fired in the food court, police said, describing it as a targeted incident during a fight between two groups, and not a random act of violence.

Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse said during a press conference Thursday night that officials are looking for more suspects believed to be involved. “In no way is this investigation over, and we do believe that there’s more people involved,” he said.

Morse said one handgun has been recovered from the scene.

Five people injured in the shooting were being treated at area hospitals, according to Baton Rouge police. The nature of their injuries is unclear. Police had initially said 10 people were injured before updating the total number of casualties to six.

All shoppers have been evacuated from the mall, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards said.

The scene has been secured, police said.

“I heard a loud ‘pop’ and then another ‘pop,'” a mall employee told ABC Baton Rouge affiliate WBRZ. “… I turn around and I see people dropping to the floor and then I saw the gun. … And he was turning around, shooting randomly.”

“I called security and said, ‘Shots fired in the food court, people are down, people are hit.’ And then the cops came and it was just total chaos … blood was everywhere,” she said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” she said.

Police Chief Morse said that officials believe the violence began after some kind of disagreement. “It looks like guns were pulled afterwards, exchanged right in front of some of the food counters in the food court,” he said.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he’s aware of the shooting and is coordinating with law enforcement.

“Please keep the victims and their families in your prayers,” Edwards said in a statement.

Mayor Sid Edwards said during the press conference Thursday night that “Baton Rouge has a history of pulling together in tragedy, and that’s tragic unto itself.”

The Mall of Louisiana confirmed in a statement that it would be closed all day on Friday “out of respect for the victims.”

“Our deepest sympathies are with everyone who was impacted by the senseless act of violence that took place here today,” the statement read.

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