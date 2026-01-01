1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Chick-fil-A in New Jersey, county prosecutor says

(NEW YORK) — At least one person was killed and six others were injured in a shooting inside a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Saturday night in Union Township, New Jersey, according to authorities.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made as the investigation continued in the shooting at a Chick-fil-A on Route 22 in Union Township, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

“I have been briefed on the shooting last night in Union Township. As local law enforcement continues their investigation, we remain in close contact with officials on the ground,” Gov. Sherill said in a statement on Sunday morning. “My thoughts are with those who were injured in the shooting, and with their families.”

The fast-food restaurant was initially placed on lockdown following the shooting, which occurred around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“While no arrests have been made at this time, the preliminary investigation reveals this does not appear to be a random act of violence and there is no immediate ongoing threat to general public,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Two officials familiar with the matter told ABC News that preliminary information indicates the shooting was targeted and may have stemmed from a drug or gang dispute. The person who was fatally shot is believed to have been the target of the shooting, the officials said.

The other victims, according to the officials, were either employees or bystanders.

The Union Township Police Department is investigating the shooting and referred inquiries to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

A father of one of the Chick-fil-A employees working Saturday night told ABC New York station WABC that his son called him in a panic, saying that multiple suspects wearing masks entered the establishment. The father said his son told him several of his co-workers were injured in a shooting.

A Lyft driver told WABC that as he was finishing up a trip nearby, he heard at least seven gunshots that appeared to come from inside the restaurant.

“When I finished the trip, I go to Chick-fil-A to buy two burgers. I see the police, I heard the shots very close,” the driver said.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by Union County Crime Stoppers for information resulting in an indictment and conviction.

“Our community is heartbroken and shaken by the tragic act of violence that occurred last night at a local Chick-fil-A. What should have been an ordinary evening has left families grieving, individuals injured, and our entire Township in shock,” Union Township Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier said in a statement released on Sunday Afternoon.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of the work that remains to ensure the safety of our communities. Violence has no place in the Township of Union, and we will continue to stand together – stronger and more united – in the face of it,” Guerra-Frazier added.

The prosecutor’s office asked the community to remain vigilant and report any information about the shooting to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office or the Union Township Police Department.

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