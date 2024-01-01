1-year-old dead after abduction of 3 children ends in car crash in Maryland: Police

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.) — An alleged abduction of three Virginia Beach children ended in a car crash Thursday morning that left the youngest dead, according to police.

Virginia State Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night in an incident they said they believe to be “domestic-related.”

Two female victims — one adult and one juvenile — were transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds, and are currently in stable condition, police said.

The suspect, Dana Plummer, 36, is believed to have stabbed the two victims and then fled the scene with his children, police said.

The three children were identified as 7-year-old Zayin Plummer, 5-year-old Zayir Plummer and 1-year-old Za’riyah Plummer.

An AMBER Alert — which has since been canceled — was issued Thursday morning for the children.

Law enforcement identified the suspect’s vehicle thanks to a tip from a member of the public and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and fled north on the highway into Maryland, police said.

While fleeing, the driver lost control of the car and crashed, police said.

The three missing children were located at the scene. The 1-year-old was transported to a hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Police apprehended Plummer at the scene.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of parental abduction, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and domestic assault, police said.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones who are grieving this morning,” Virginia State Police Chief Paul Neudigate said in a statement. “This is an unimaginable tragedy, and on behalf of the VBPD, I extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by this loss.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.