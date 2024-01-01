10 dead, 30 injured and driver at large after vehicle intentionally plows into crowd in New Orleans, officials say

Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS , LA) — At least 10 people are dead and about 30 others are injured after a vehicle struck a crowd on Bourbon Street early on Wednesday, New Orleans police and city officials said.

The strike appeared to be intentional, police said ABC News, adding the driver had not been taken into custody.

“A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning,” Gov. Jeff Landry said, adding that his family was praying for the victims and first responders.

The City of New Orleans, describing the event as a “mass casualty incident,” said the vehicle drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon streets. Police said the strike happened at about 3:15 a.m., according to ABC News affiliate WGNO.

“There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by NOEMS and 10 fatalities,” the city said, using an acronym for the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.

The injured were taken to five local hospitals, according to the city. They were at University Medical Center, Touro Hospital, East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center Jefferson Campus and Ochsner Baptist Campus.

The New Orleans Police Department said it was “staffed 100%” for New Year’s Eve and the Sugar Bowl, a college football game played annually on New Year’s Day. An additional 300 officers were on duty from partner agencies, the force said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

