120 people accuse Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault, according to attorney

MEGA/GC Images

More lawsuits alleging sexual assault will be filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs within the next month, according to Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who said he’s representing a total of 120 accusers: 60 men and 60 women. Twenty-five of them were minors at the time they were allegedly abused by Diddy.

Erica Wolff, an attorney representing Diddy, released a statement in response, noting he “cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.”

“That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors,” she adds. “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn without bail. He’s pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, and says he’ll fight to prove his innocence.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.