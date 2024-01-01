15-year-old boy shot at school in Omaha, in critical condition; suspect in custody

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(OMAHA, Neb.) — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot at his high school in Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting inside Northwest High School was reported at about 12:23 p.m., and a description of the suspect was put out over the radio, Omaha police said. The suspect was taken into custody around 12:58 p.m., police said.

The shooting appeared to stem from an incident between two students, police said.

A lockdown has been lifted.

