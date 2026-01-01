15-year-old detained, 2nd suspect at large following deadly shooting at Seattle food festival

(SEATTLE) — A 15-year-old is in custody and a second suspect is at large following a shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival that left three people dead and several wounded, officials said.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene at the Seattle Center at about 6 p.m. Sunday and found two people shooting at each other, according to the Seattle Police Department.

A 15-year-old has been detained and booked for investigation for firearms violations and first-degree assault, Mayor Katie Wilson said at a news conference on Monday.

“We believe this teenager opened fire in the crowd, but details are still under investigation,” Wilson said.

She added that no one has been arrested for investigation of homicide.

The other person alleged to be firing shots is unidentified and remains unaccounted for, police said Monday.

At least seven victims were caught in the crossfire, Wilson said.

The victims killed were identified by police as a 19-year-old man, a 44-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.

Three injured victims — a 2-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman — were hospitalized, authorities said. The man and woman have since been discharged while the 2-year-old is in satisfactory condition, police said on Monday.

A fourth injured victim, a 40-year-old woman, had minor injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Police said they are also investigating a potential fifth wounded victim. A 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound went to a hospital in satisfactory condition and police said they are working to determine if this person was hurt in the shooting.

The shooting erupted during Bite of Seattle, an annual festival with food vendors and live music held at the Seattle Center.

The 15-year-old will appear in court on Monday, Wilson said.

ABC News’ Amanda Morris contributed to this report.

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