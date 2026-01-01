18-year-old in custody after allegedly gunning down 2 people in Kentucky bank robbery: Officials

(BEREA, Ky.) — An 18-year-old is in custody after he allegedly gunned down two people during a bank robbery, according to Kentucky authorities.

Braelin Weaver, wearing a black mask and black gloves, allegedly went into the U.S. Bank in Berea just before 2 p.m. Thursday, immediately shot and killed a male victim, and then shot and killed a bank teller, court documents said.

He then allegedly checked multiple drawers before fleeing the bank, according to the documents.

Surveillance footage linked the suspect to a silver BMW, court documents said, and investigators traced the car to a Facebook account under Weaver’s name.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, Weaver posted an image to social media showing an alien holding a large amount of cash, according to the court documents.

On Thursday night, authorities zeroed in on Weaver’s car on Interstate 75 in Somerset, Kentucky, and he allegedly led police on a chase, driving over 100 mph, documents said. He eventually crashed the BMW and fled on foot, according to documents. A gun was found in the car, documents noted.

Weaver has since been arrested and is facing federal charges, according to prosecutors. He will make his first court appearance in Lexington on Monday, authorities said.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our colleagues and the entire Berea community,” U.S. Bank said in a statement. “We are committed to supporting the victims’ families and our colleagues. And we will continue to work closely with law enforcement on this active investigation.”

Berea, a city of more than 16,000 people, is roughly 40 miles south of Lexington.

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