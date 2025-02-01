2 Chainz announces memoir, ‘The Voice in Your Head Is God’

2 Chainz‘s journey from hustler to rapper will be told in a memoir arriving in spring 2026.

The Voice in Your Head Is God will find him reflecting on some of his hardest moments, including the period of doubt and self-destruction he experienced as he hustled to survive in the streets, according to his publisher. He shares the story of the spiritual alarms that led him away from trap and to finding his purpose, and how listening to God’s voice resulted in the music he has since been able to create.

2 Chainz mentions Lil Wayne and Ludacris in the book’s synopsis as people who played a pivotal role in the defining moments of his life and career.

“2 Chainz’s story is a story of perseverance,” Charlamagne tha God, founder of Black Privilege Publishing, said, according to People. “This book will remind you that when GOD tells you to do something, it must be done, even if you have to reinvent yourself a few times to do it.”

2 Chainz adds the memoir is his “best close [sic] and most personal work.”

“I want to share the spiritual journey behind my success in a raw, uncut and motivational way,” he says in a statement to People.

He shares his overall goal is “to help anyone with a dream and a vision [who] struggles, or doubts their intuition.” He notes, “I wouldn’t be here now without that voice.”

The Voice in Your Head Is God is now available for preorder. It is set to be published March 3, 2026, via Atria/Black Privilege Publishing.

