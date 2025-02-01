2 Chainz, Larry June and The Alchemist talk ‘Life Is Beautiful’: ‘You ain’t got to skip nothing’

The Freeminded Records / 2 Chainz / ALC / EMPIRE

It’s been a month since the release of Life Is Beautiful by Larry June, The Alchemist and 2 Chainz. Speaking to Complex, they say their album is filled with game for fans, something they don’t believe the hip-hop industry has seen or heard in a while.

﻿”You don’t have albums like that anymore, though. That’s why I feel like it’s a void that we filled with that and obviously getting a lot of replay value with people saying they can’t stop listening to it. But I think it’s something in there,” 2 Chainz explains. “It’s like a gem in there. Obviously you got your wordplay and your dope beats, but I think there’s some game in there as well. Everybody like getting game via music. And it’s been a while since somebody just gave us something as pure as Life is Beautiful.“

Alchemist says the album can inspire one to get four new LLCs, and Larry insists it’s a classic that fans will still “be able to play this 20 years from now.” “You ain’t got to do s*** but press play, turn on the whip, bend some corners. You ain’t got to skip nothing,” he adds. “Al is known for that, the way he sequenced the tracks and transitions—everything goes. So when we came together on it, it was undeniable.”

“And if you know Chainz, he a real lyricist. He might rap on different beats and s*** like that, but he really got bars,” Larry continues.

The album, 2 Chainz notes, “could almost be the bridge to get to the other side of what I really love to do outside of trap music.”

“I think I still can do a hit record as well, but it feels good to do lifestyle rap,” he says.

