2 found dead in JetBlue landing gear compartment after flight, airline says

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) — Two people were found dead in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane after it landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bodies, which have not yet been publicly identified, were discovered Monday evening during a “routine post-flight maintenance inspection,” the airline said.

“At this time, the identities of the individuals and the circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation,” JetBlue said. “This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred.”

