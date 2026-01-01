2 injured, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia, school says

(NORFOLK, Va.) — Two people are injured and a gunman is dead following a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday, according to an alert from the university.

The gunman opened fire in Constant Hall, an academic building, around 10:49 a.m., the university alert said.

The injured victims have been taken to a local hospital, the school said.

The school did not say how the gunman died.

Classes are canceled for the rest of the day, the university said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.