2 killed, 2 hurt including a 2-year-old girl in mass shooting in DC

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Two people were killed and two others — including a toddler — were injured in a mass shooting in broad daylight in Washington, D.C., authorities said.

At about 11:22 a.m. Thursday, three people got out of a car with what authorities believe were rifles and “shot up the block,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference.

Three men who were in the intersection at the time were shot, Smith said. Two of the men were killed and the third was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

A 2-year-old girl was also shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Smith said.

When the gunfire broke out, the 2-year-old was exiting a day care with a group for their morning walk, Smith said. No other children were hurt, she said.

“This is another example of gun violence that we cannot have in our communities,” Smith said, appearing exasperated. “We’re sick and tired of this.”

The suspects are at large, Smith said.

Police are searching for a blue Dodge Charger with heavy tinted windows, Smith said. It appears the suspects ditched one car and then jumped into the blue Charger after the shooting, Smith said.

“We urge anyone, anyone with information that can help our detectives, to call us right away at 202-727-9099,” Smith said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.