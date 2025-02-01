2 students arrested for making threats to ‘shoot up’ a Texas high school: Police

(SAN ANTONIO) — Two students have been taken into custody after making threats to “shoot up” a Texas high school, according to police.

A Clemens High School school resource officer was contacted by school administrators on Thursday, who reported two male students making terroristic threats last week, according to the Schertz Police Department.

During the investigation, it was revealed that one student had expressed a desire to “shoot up the school,” although he did not have any firearms, police said.

A second student suggested he “could provide the weapons,” police said.

A third student then reported these threats to school administrators and video evidence was obtained to support a terroristic threat charge, according to police.

Both students were taken into custody for making terrorist threats, a third-degree felony in Texas, police said.

The boys were transported to the Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center.

“We want to express our gratitude to the student who came forward to report the threats, and we acknowledge the school administration for their collaborative efforts during this investigation,” police said in a statement.

Schertz is located just northeast of San Antonio.

The arrests came just one day after two young students were killed and 18 other people injured during a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. The suspect died on scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

