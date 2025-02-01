2 troopers shot while responding to call in Pennsylvania: Police

(SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa.) — Two state troopers were shot while responding to a domestic dispute in northeastern Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

When the troopers responded to a Susquehanna County home where a woman said she was involved in a domestic dispute, a man exchanged gunfire with the troopers, according to multiple law enforcement officials.

One trooper was shot in the chest and the back and needed surgery, the officials said, and another trooper was shot in the arm.

The female caller was also pronounced dead, the officials said.

The suspect fled the scene and barricaded himself in a nearby barn, according to the officials. Police said he refused to comply with commands, and the law enforcement officials said tactical teams shot and killed him. The suspect, who was not named, was armed with a rifle, according to police.

This incident is being treated as criminal in nature and not a direct targeted attack on law enforcement, the officials said.

The troopers, identified as Joseph Perechinsky and William Jenkins, were seriously hurt and are hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he planned to head to the scene and that he and his wife are praying for the troopers.

