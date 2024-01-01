2025 Dreamville Festival will be the last

Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage

J. Cole‘s Dreamville Fest will be coming to an end after its 2025 rendition. The news was shared on the festival’s social accounts Tuesday, with Cole’s manager following up with a thank-you note to the city that’s hosted the event.

“April 5 & 6, 2025 will be the Fifth & Final Dreamville Fest,” read the announcement on Dreamvile Fest’s X account. “What a ride it’s been… We can’t thank y’all enough for all the memories we’ve shared.”

“Thank You North Carolina. Thank you to everyone who’s travelled from all over the last 4 years to enjoy our little family reunion,” added Cole’s manager, Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad. “This Festival is something a lot of people have been working very hard to bring you and it’s honestly been a dream come true seeing the impact.”

The news of the final Dreamville Festival has led to speculation that Cole is nearing retirement, which he’s actually teased before. His highly anticipated album The Fall Off is possibly his final album.

