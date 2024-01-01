21 Savage holds another back-to-school drive in Atlanta

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

21 Savage returned to Atlanta Sunday to hold his eighth annual Issa Back to School Drive. He teamed with Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation, which provided lunch from B-Dubs Go and gift cards for fans of the Pop-A-Shot competition.

More than 3,000 attendees were given school supplies, as well as copies of his financial literacy workout, Master Your Money: Financial Success 101 Guide With 21 Savage. It features 21’s guidance on paying off small debt, saving for retirement, ways to achieve “SMART” goals and more.

21 was then honored by Congressman Hank Johnson and Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson, who declared Aug. 4 21 Savage Leading By Example Day.

