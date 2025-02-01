21 Savage says he warned Drake to leave Kendrick Lamar feud alone

21 Savage has just released his new album, What Happened to the Streets?, but during an appearance on Perspektives with Banks, he shared a bit about what’s been going on with Drake. Among the things he revealed was that he warned Drake not to engage when Kendrick Lamar threw his first shot in their 2024 feud.

“He called me one of them days or I called him. I think this was after the first song, the song with Metro and them,” he said, referring to Metro Boomin‘s “Like That.” “I said, ‘You finna go into a battle that you can’t win, like, there’s no way you can win. No matter what, bruh. Certain situations, even if you win, you still don’t win.’”

“How can you win a battle if n***** want you to lose it?” asked 21. “Even if you win, you lose. … It’s rigged, man. … Even if Drake won, he would have been the bad guy for winning.” He also clarified he didn’t say Drake was the one to lose the battle.

What Happened to the Streets? arrived Friday, with Drake on the song “Mr Recoup” and Metro on “Gang Over Everything.” The album features “I Wish,” which samples R. Kelly‘s homonymous song and pays tribute to late stars like Young Dolph, Takeoff, Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle, King Von and Pop Smoke.

Other artists who guest on the project include Young Nudy, Latto, GloRilla, G Herbo, Lil Baby and Jawan Harris.

