2nd teen charged with arson for New Jersey wildfire: Prosecutor

(OCEAN COUNTY, N.J.) — A second teenager has been arrested for arson in connection with a massive New Jersey wildfire as prosecutors reveal more details about how the fire allegedly began.

The second suspect — an unidentified 17-year-old boy — was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with arson and aggravated arson for allegedly helping set wooden pallets on fire and leaving the area when the fire wasn’t fully extinguished, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

The 17-year-old was also charged with hindering apprehension for allegedly giving “misinformation to law enforcement about how the fire started,” Billhimer said in a statement.

The first suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Kling, was arrested on April 23 in connection with the Jones Road Wildfire, which ignited in Ocean Township on April 22, prosecutors said.

On the night of April 21, Kling picked up his friends and then took multiple wooden pallets, which were outside of a recycling center, and drove to a wooded area, prosecutors said at Kling’s detention hearing Friday.

Kling allegedly lit multiple wooden pallets on fire, using gasoline in a pit to create a bonfire, prosecutors said. During that time, Kling’s friend was involved in a dirt bike accident, and the prosecutor said in Kling’s haste to leave and meet his friend, he allegedly disposed of the remaining pallets on the fire and left the blaze burning.

The fire — which began due to the “improperly extinguished bonfire,” according to Billhimer — destroyed a commercial building, shut down a major highway and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

As of Monday, the Jones Road Wildfire had burned about 15,300 acres, Billhimer said. The blaze was 75% contained as of Thursday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.

Like the 17-year-old, Kling is also charged with arson, aggravated arson and hindering apprehension, prosecutors said.

Kling, who is at the Ocean County Jail, appeared in court Friday to determine if he will continue to be held in custody before his trial.

Kling’s attorney argued that his client is a lifelong resident of Ocean County, is six weeks from finishing his vocational school program and does not have a Real ID, so he isn’t a flight risk.

The judge continued the detention hearing until Monday, saying there’s significant concern to the community, but would consider releasing Kling ahead of trial if he had a higher monitoring level.

The 17-year-old is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center, prosecutors said.

