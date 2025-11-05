39-year-old man dead in New Hampshire skiing accident

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(JACKSON, NH) — A 39-year-old man has died in a skiing accident after going off a trail he had been traversing near a ski resort in New Hampshire, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday at the Black Mountain ski area in Jackson, New Hampshire, at approximately 5:51 p.m. when Officer Mike Mosher of the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of a skiing accident from a passerby, according to a statement from the Jackson Police Department.

“The initial report was that a skier had gone off the trail and was seriously injured,” authorities said.

However, when police arrived on the scene, they discovered that the situation was worse than previously reported.

“Mountain ski patrol reported to ‘Upper Maple Slalom’ trail to aid the patient,” police said. “The area of the accident was near the summit. Upon arrival they found an unresponsive adult male with significant injuries on the edge of the snow line to the left of the trail.”

Life saving measures were immediately put into effect as authorities evacuated the man — identified as 39-year-old Eric Page of Bartlett, New Hampshire – to the base area.

“Additional life-saving efforts were provided by Bartlett Jackson ambulance personnel but were unsuccessful and the patient was declared deceased,” police said.

The crash was unwitnessed, according to the Jackson Police Department.

“The New Hampshire medical examiner’s office was notified and ordered the decedent to be taken to Furber and White Funeral Services in North Conway, New Hampshire,” authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.