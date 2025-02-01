4 dead after medical transport plane crashes while landing in Arizona: Authorities

(APACHE COUNTY, Ariz.) — Four people were killed when a medical transport plane crashed and caught fire in Arizona, authorities said.

The Beechcraft 300 crashed Tuesday afternoon while landing at the Chinle Municipal Airport, in the Navajo Nation, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The aircraft was en route to pick up a patient from a nearby hospital at the time, according to the Navajo Police Department.

All four people on board the plane died, police said.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, police said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The dual-propellor medical transport plane was owned by CSI Aviation, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police said.

“This is a tragic loss to the families of those onboard and to medical air and first responder community,” the Navajo Police Department said in a statement.

All access to the airport is currently closed due to the investigation, police said.

