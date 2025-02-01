4 kids, 2 adults dead after a house fire in southern Maryland

(BALTIMORE) — Six people are dead after a house fire broke out in Waldorf, Maryland, early Sunday morning, officials said.

Around 8:40 a.m., the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and several surrounding departments responded to a report of a dwelling fire with entrapment.

The victims were two adults and four children, according to officials. There were nine residents who lived at the house; one adult escaped and two others were not home at the time of the fire.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation, but there was no evidence of a criminal act, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said in a post on X.

“In Charles County, we do have fires every now and then, but with the loss of life, that this is … this is pretty devastating,” said Bill Smith, Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS public information officer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.