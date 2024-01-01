4 University of Rochester students arrested over antisemitic ‘Wanted’ posters

Libby March/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(ROCHESTER, N.Y.) — Four University of Rochester students were arrested and another is under investigation for allegedly being involved with the antisemitic “Wanted” posters found on campus.

The posters were discovered last week in classrooms and other buildings and targeted Jewish members of the community, according to university officials.

The four unidentified suspects, who were arrested Tuesday, will be charged with felony criminal mischief, according to University of Rochester Police Chief Quchee Collins.

“I am incredibly satisfied that through a thorough investigation, we were able to identify those who are allegedly responsible and hold them accountable for the deliberate and deplorable actions targeted toward members of our University community, including members of our Jewish population,” he said in a statement.

Collins said the incident currently doesn’t “meet the legal threshold for being a hate crime,” but stressed that could change, especially at the state and federal levels. The investigation is ongoing.

“From the very start of our investigation, DPS investigators collected all of the necessary evidence and made all of the needed inquiries to prompt a proper evaluation of this incident as a hate crime,” he said.

University of Rochester President Sarah Mangelsdorf denounced the posters last week.

“This goes against everything we stand for, and we have an obligation to reject it,” she said in a statement.

University officials said facilities workers had to “painstakingly” remove the posters from campus because the strong adhesive used to put up them up caused damage to walls, floors, chalkboards and other surfaces.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

