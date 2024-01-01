4batz shares advice he got from Drake, calls Ye ‘the smartest person’ he’s met and more

Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

4Batz teamed with Drake for the remix of his breakthrough hit, “Act II: Date @ 8,” and later joined him onstage at his one shows — but it wasn’t without getting some advice.

“I asked him, ‘Bro, how do you perform like that?’ He said, ‘Look up House of Blues by 2Pac.’ I looked that up and I studied him,” Batz said in an interview with Billboard News. “I bring energy. If I’m turning up, they gonna turn up. … That’s one of the things he told me.”

The smartest person he’s worked with thus far, however, is “Act III: On God (She Like)” collaborator Kanye West, who he referred to as a genius. “[Ye] drove me two hours to Santa Barbara … I’m like, ‘Huh? I’m really in a car with Kanye West. And he’s recording me,'” 4batz recalls. “I’m in the back seat and he’s playing his music.”

Both experiences are proof he’s come a long way from Dallas, where he refused to give into the streets, basketball, rap or school and began singing following the death of his father.

“I kinda got tired of the same spectrum of everybody has to be this type of person,” he says. “Where I’m from, being emotional ain’t the coolest thing in the world. You don’t get no cool points for that. My whole thing was I got my feelings hurt and I was like I don’t have nothing else to lose.”

With 2025 approaching, 4batz has plans to release a project titled Thank U, Jada at the top of the year.

“I want people to know I’m uncut,” he says. “I want people to know that I’m an honest person and I feel and I want to bring an evolution to music and start my own little thing.”

