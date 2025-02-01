50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, Ciara and more to perform on ‘NYRE 2026’

50 Cent, Chance the Rapper, BigXTthaPlug and Ciara will be celebrating the start of 2026 with ABC. They’re announced as part of the lineup for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.

Other artists slated to perform include Leon Thomas, Lil Jon, Mariah Carey, plus a set from DJ Cassidy featuring Busta Rhymes, T.I. and Wyclef Jean.

The special airs on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET, with live broadcasts taking place in New York’s Time Square, Las Vegas, Chicago and Puerto Rico.

Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora will host from New York, while Chance will take on hosting duties in Chicago. In Sin City, Julianne Hough and football star Rob Gronkowski will entertain the crowd as they count down to the new year.

Details for the Puerto Rico celebration have not yet been announced.

