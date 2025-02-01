50 Cent gives fans glimpse of him preparing for upcoming movie ‘Street Fighters’

50 Cent is giving fans a visual of his level of discipline as he prepares for his role as Balrog in the live-action adaptation of Street Fighter.

He shared a clip on Instagram of him jumping rope while dressed as his character. “I don’t expect you to understand my level of discipline but watch it, it’s entertaining,” he captioned the video. “Street Fighter Coming soon, then Street Fighter ll BALROG @50centaction.”

Alongside the second clip, in which he was punching a training bag, 50 wrote, “Work hard when they hardly working, and they will be surprised at the outcome.”

50’s discipline was also mentioned in G-Unit member Tony Yayo‘s recent interview with Cam Newton. He said 50’s current success is due to his work ethic and intense regimen.

“I think you got to be a little crazy to be successful, and that’s what 50 Cent is. 50 Cent is really crazy,” Tony said. “Like right now, we just did a tour. He flew to Australia to do Street Fighter. He doesn’t even want to take a break. He’s crazy.”

He continued, “Something is really wrong with him. He’ll go to the gym three times a day … getting ready for the Street Fighter film. Getting ready for what he do, and I gotta respect it.”

Street Fighter is a popular fighting video game that launched in 1987. A film based on the series was released in 1994, following Colonel Guile as he enlisted the help of street fighters to bring down military dictator and drug kingpin General M. Bison and his Shadaloo empire.

The live-action adaptation will be directed by Kitao Sakurai; it’s set to arrive on Oct. 16, 2026.

