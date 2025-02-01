50 Cent hosting true crime series on Fox Nation

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shows you 50 Ways to Catch a Killer in his new true crimes series on Fox Nation.

The six-part program brings viewers inside investigative units as they attempt to solve murder mysteries. 50 narrates the episodes, introducing the cases and the players, and taking viewers through the ups and downs of the journey before sharing how each story ended.

The series will kick off with two episodes Sept. 16; new episodes will be released weekly until the end of September.

“True crime is powerful because it’s real cases, real people, and real justice. With this series, I want viewers to experience the intensity of these investigations and the relentless work it takes to uncover the truth,” 50 said in a statement. “We’re bringing these stories to life in a way that’s both gripping and authentic.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson to bring his distinctive voice and perspective to this gripping investigative series,” added Jason Klarman, FOX News media chief digital officer and chief marketing officer. “With his cultural influence and talent for storytelling, he offers a front-row seat to the dogged investigations that lead to justice.”

