50 Cent reacts to review calling his residency ‘the worst show that’s ever come to Vegas’

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With what appears to be an active presence on social media, 50 Cent got wind of a viral video criticizing his Las Vegas residency, which he addressed at a recent residency show.

“You was supposed to say 50 you keep doing this s***,” he said as he raised his hand up and down, a move that has become his signature.

“What you thought, I’m gonna be out here rollerblading like Usher?” he continued. “I seen some s***, Chris Brown was flying in Africa. I don’t have records that require me to fly in Africa.”

50 then went back to his signature move, telling fans, “If y’all not tired, let me see y’all put your hands up one for me.”

50’s comments follow a viral review in which blogger Jennifer Gay, who posts Vegas travel tips to Instagram, described his residency as “the worst show that’s ever come to” Sin City.

“The sound in the theater was terrible, and the hype men were louder than him for the entire show,” she said. “He spoke once only to say he was doing six shows and then he was done. He performed 84 minutes and then walked off stage. It really felt like he didn’t want to be there. These were not cheap seats.”

She doubled down on her review following 50’s reaction, sharing on social platform X, “I stand by my authentic and honest review, both as someone who is a genuine fan of 50’s work and someone who reviews things by Vegas standards full time.”

“The audio and production did not live up to Vegas standards on opening night and I was disappointed,” she added. “Subsequent nights looked much better with special guests and clear audio. No disrespect to 50 or his team.”

