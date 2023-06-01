50 Cent Reflects On Wild First Meeting With Eminem

During a recent interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, 50 Cent shared his wild first encounter with Eminem. 50 said, “It was wild, it felt like. Remember that show they had? Punk’d on MTV? I thought they had cameras, and they was going to come out and say ‘You’ve been punked.'” He continued, “He flew me to LA, right. I came out. I was so bugged out from the experience that I came through the airport with the vest and s**t on. I’m lucky I took the shock plate out the front of the joint.” He added, “Because when I came through it didn’t. But the lawyer that I had with me that took me to him, I get there he’s like ‘Yo’ he felt the vest and s**t and was like. ‘Yo this is going to be the biggest s**t right?’ He was so excited that it made me question whether what was happening was right ’cause I just wasn’t so used to it. It felt so good that it couldn’t be like right. I’m like ‘Yo, nah.'” Which R&B artist do you think 50 Cent should do a joint album with?