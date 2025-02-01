50 Cent says he obtained rights to ‘Paid in Full,’ will work with Cam’ron on television series

50 Cent has added yet another project to his Hollywood slate. In an Instagram post on Monday, he announced he’s obtained the rights to the 2002 film Paid in Full and has teamed with Cam’ron to transform it into a television series.

“I now have the rights to PAID IN FULL, im developing it into a premium Tv show. if you like God Father of Harlem your [sic] gonna love this,” he wrote alongside the artwork and still images from the film. “Cam set to Executive produce along side me, if you want in get at him I’m out of the country.”

Cam shared a screenshot of the post in his own announcement, thanking 50 for the opportunity. “So we’ve been talking about this for a few months now, and it’s almost time,” Cam wrote in the caption. “We gonna burn this s*** down.”

Paid in Full is set in the late ’80s and tells the story of Ace (Wood Harris), a young man who ditches his job at a Harlem dry cleaning shop to join the drug business with friends Mitch (Mekhi Phifer) and Rico (Cam’ron). The three become major players in the drug underworld, and are forced to deal with the tests and the danger that comes along with their money.

Damon Dash, who was one of the film’s producers, has since reacted to Cam’s announcement — the latest in their series of exchanges, which started when Cam said Dash was to blame for his financial troubles.

“Cam just made a post, major announcement. I wanna congratulate him for making 50 his new boss. So congratulations Cam, 50 is now your new boss and you’re proud of it. Congratulations my n****,” he said.

