50 Cent stars in DoorDash’s Big Beef campaign, including subtle nods to Diddy

DoorDash has tapped 50 Cent to star in a new ad that leans into his reputation as an internet troll. He appears in the brand’s Big Beef campaign, a play on feuds, food and the idea that “Big Game rivalries are fueled online,” according to a press release.

In the clip, 50 addresses the trolling allegations while breaking down the science behind “delivering quality beef.”

“It’s come to my attention that everyone is calling me a troll,” he says. “First of all, I’m flattered, but I’m done with all that. I would never do a deal with DoorDash and quite literally deliver beef when millions of people are watching. I mean, who would do something like that?”

The screen then cuts to a title card reading, “50 Cent Would.”

“Delivering quality beef — it’s more of an art than science. You don’t want to be obvious. It’s all about timing,” 50 says as he pulls items from a DoorDash delivery bag.

Among the items are a bag of cheese puffs and a pack of combs — subtle nods to Sean “Diddy” Combs, formerly known as Puffy.

“Oh. They sell combs. What a coincidence,” 50 says, ending the clip with a laugh.

In the ad, 50 notes that DoorDash can assist “no matter what kind of beef you’ve got going on this weekend,” emphasizing the platform’s ability to “serve up the beef” both online and in real life.

“I’ve always been about keeping it real, so when DoorDash approached me about a social campaign around beef, it felt authentic from the start,” 50 says in a statement.

The campaign will roll out across DoorDash’s social channels throughout Super Bowl weekend.

