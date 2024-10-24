50 Cent talks Las Vegas residency, years of poking fun at Diddy

Live Nation

50 Cent is planning to do some “extra stuff” at his first Las Vegas residency. Speaking with People, he shares he’s been thinking of what he can pull off now that his set won’t be taken down after every show.

“I’ve been trying to put this together the whole time,” he says. “The things that I couldn’t do before in my productions, I revisited all those different things. I said, ‘We should try this. Just do this all extra stuff.’ I got a team of guys helping me with the show.”

One thing that won’t change, however, are the performances of hits including “Candy Shop,” “In Da Club” and “21 Questions.”

“I’m conscious of the way we hear things, like the way the audience is listening to things. I make things that bridge my audience … to the new audience, and stuff like that,” 50 says. “A lot of the stuff that I did in the very beginning, it matches up to the tone of things that are going on in the neighborhoods now.”

Though he’s been at it for years, 50 prays before every show and still gets butterflies to this day. “When I get ready to perform, I get butterflies for the first minute,” he says. “It’s like nervous energy. I think if and when that stops, you shouldn’t do it anymore, because you no longer care about the otcome of a show.”

50 also spoke to People about his jokes about the allegations against Diddy, noting it’s really nothing new.

“Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t. It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years,” he said. “It’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.”

