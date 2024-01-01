50 Cent teams with Lionsgate and Roku Channel to launch 50 Cent Action Channel

Lionsgate/Roku Media/G-Unit Film & Television

50 Cent‘s expansion into film and television continues with the launch of 50 Cent Action Channel, curated by 50 himself.

Debuting Dec. 10 on the Roku Channel, 50 Cent Action Channel is one of the first talent-branded FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channels. It will feature a compilation of 50’s favorite Lionsgate television series and films, some of which he appears in, as well as his Power series and some BTS footage with the entrepreneur.

Lionsgate also plans on airing action films related to the themes of some of 50’s hits. Get Rich or Die Tryin’, for example, would be tied with heist-themed films like Empire State, Reservoir Dogs and Man on a Ledge, while female-led action stunt films, including Kill Bill: Volume 1 and 2, The Protégé and Haywire, would be played based on 50’s “I Like the Way She Do It.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with our longstanding partner Lionsgate and Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson on this innovative channel. 50 is one of the biggest stars in the world with a massive audience and an unmatched impact in the content space,” said Jennifer Vaux, Roku Media’s vice president of content acquisition & programming. “Viewers are going to love this fun, unique way to explore Lionsgate’s awesome lineup of action programming, as well as behind-the-scenes content from 50 Cent.”

“Roku’s reach and success in the free TV space make them the perfect launch partner for 50 Cent Action. My channel created in partnership with Lionsgate will deliver exactly what my audience loves to watch all in one place. We’ll be #1 in no time,” added 50.

