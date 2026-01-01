50 Cent to executive produce podcast about DMX’s origin story, Jadakiss to host

The grind continues for 50 Cent, who has added a podcast series to his busy slate. Deadline reports he’s teamed with iHeartPodcasts and Narratively for a podcast exploring DMX‘s humble beginnings and subsequent rise to fame.

Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX will chronicle DMX’s early days as a talented yet starving artist in Yonkers via stories shared by his family, friends, collaborators, rivals and more. Jadakiss has been tapped to serve as host of the podcast.

“DMX’s story is bigger than the music — it’s about survival, faith, pain, and purpose,” says 50, who is executive producing the series, alongside Bruce Miller, Justin Baez and Workhorse Media’s Noah Rosenberg and Paul Anderson. “Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX gives people a chance to understand where X came from, before the fame, through the voices of the people who were really there. This is the story that shaped the legend.”

Look Thru My Eyes: Becoming DMX will be available on streaming services sometime in 2026, marking the start of a series that will later focus on the origin stories of other artists.

Another movie 50 executive produced, Moses the Black starring Omar Epps, premieres on Jan. 30.

