50 Cent to expand entertainment empire with $124 million project

Investments in Louisiana continue for 50 Cent and his G-Unit Film & Television Studios, which plans to develop three entertainment venues in northwest Shreveport, according to KSLA.

The more than $124 million project includes renovations to the former Stageworks facility, modernization of Millennium Studios — now known as G-Unit Studios — and construction of a permanent G-Dome in downtown Shreveport.

According to an economic impact study commissioned by G-Unit Studios, the development is expected to generate $18.8 billion in economic impact and more than $300 million in wages over the next 20 years, and support more than 6,000 jobs statewide during that period.

“North Louisiana is on the rise, and we’re thrilled to welcome yet another project that highlights the strength, talent and potential of this region,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said. “This announcement is a clear sign that our momentum is real and that our wins span every corner of the state.”

50 Cent, who has a 30-year lease with the city of Shreveport for Millennium Studios, which he plans to transform into a hub for film, television and live events, said the project reflects his long-term commitment to Shreveport.

“By reinvesting in downtown Shreveport and upgrading existing assets to create state-of-the-art entertainment and production facilities, we are creating jobs, inspiring hope, and attracting new productions,” he said. “My goal is to turn northwest Louisiana into the premier destination for film, music, and live entertainment on a national scale.”

LED will also partner with G-Unit Studios “to provide up to $50 million in performance-based funding for eligible infrastructure and modernization improvements,” KSLA reports. The Shreveport Film & Entertainment Economic Development Corporation will oversee the project and state funding.

