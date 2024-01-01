50 Cent wiretapping lawsuit dismissed

Paramount+

50 Cent and his Sire Spirits have scored a legal victory, as the wiretapping lawsuit filed against him has been dismissed. According to court documents obtained by ABC Audio, the suit was filed after the statute of limitations ran out.

Former consultant Michael Caruso had filed a $4 million suit against 50 claiming he was excluded from a deal and was never compensated, despite playing a “critical role” in 50’s Sire Spirits. It also accuses the rapper of violating his privacy by allegedly recording a phone call and later using it in legal proceedings.

“Caruso has known about the fact of the recording since 2021 and has been on inquiry notice as to who made the recording since that time,” Judge Melissa Crane wrote in the docs. “It is now 2024. The statute of limitations is two years. Hence, the claim is time barred.”

50 and Caruso have been going back and forth for some time. 50 previously accused him of snitching on New York City nightclub kingpin Peter Gatien in a post that read, “This Fool been snitching since 1942 Don Julio! You know he gonna tell on everybody. LOL @beamsuntory is f*****, they was paying this guy Michael Caruso a half a million a year and him and his partner Julious Grant put this together. @beamsuntory @jimbeamofficial. This is gonna make a great Tv show.”

50 sued Beam Suntory, including Grant and Caruso, for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from Sire Spirits.

