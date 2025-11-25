50 Cent’s Diddy documentary to premiere in December

50 Cent‘s documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs now has an official release date. Sean Combs: The Reckoning will make its way to Netflix on Dec. 2. The doc was directed by Alexandria Stapleton, with 50 serving as an executive producer.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning will examine the life and career of Diddy, including his rise within the music industry, his influential impact on the careers of artists like The Notorious B.I.G., and the underworld that eventually resulted in lawsuits and his felony conviction. It will be broken down into four episodes featuring “exclusive interviews with those formerly in Combs’ orbit” and other “explosive, never-before-seen materials.”

“This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial,” Stapleton says in a statement. “Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal.”

Her hope for the documentary is that it serves as “a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.”

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence for two prostitution-related convictions at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

