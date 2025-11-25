6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes northwest of Anchorage, Alaska: USGS

(SUSITNA, Alaska) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Alaska early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 8:11 a.m. local time near Susitna, which is about 30 miles from Anchorage, according to the USGS.

A tsunami is not expected to form as a result of the quake, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

There were no reports of damage or fatalities.

Alaska experiences more earthquakes than any other region in the U.S., according to the Alaska Seismic Hazards Safety Commission.

The state is located where two tectonic plates — the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate — meet, which can result in strong earthquakes, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.

A 9.2 magnitude earthquake, the second-largest ever recorded, occurred in 1964.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.